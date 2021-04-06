STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao releases Godavari waters in reverse direction to irrigate lands

The Godavari waters would now travel in a reverse direction to irrigate lands under the Nizam Sagar project, which is deprived of water now due to the construction of barrages by upstream states

Published: 06th April 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:27 PM

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao releasing the Godavari waters (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday released Godavari river waters to Haldi Vagu from Sangareddy canal in Avusulapalli village in Vargal mandal in Medak district.

The Godavari waters drawn from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) reached Kondapachamma Reservoir recently. From Kondapochamma reservoir, the water is being released into Haldi Vagu through Sangareddy canal.

It's considered an historic event as the Godavari waters would now travel in a reverse direction to irrigate lands under the Nizam Sagar project, which is deprived of water now due to the construction of barrages by upstream states.

The Chief Minister also released KLIS waters to Gajwel canal in Pamulaparthy village in Markoor mandal today. The Chief Minister performed special pujas to Godavari waters at these two places.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Ministers Vemula Prasanth Reddy and other leaders were present.

