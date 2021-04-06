STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in decade-old rape case

In 2011, when the victim was on her way to the field, Narsaiah intercepted her at an isolated location, gagged her mouth, dragged her into the bushes on the Musi river bed and raped her

Published: 06th April 2021 04:03 PM

Narsaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fast track court in Nalgonda sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for ten years and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a decade old rape case reported at Mothkur police station limits in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The case was later transferred to Addaguduru after Mothkur was bifurcated. The court relied on the statement of the victim and also the scientific evidence in the form of forensic reports and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

The victim, who was then 35, lost her husband, after which she along with her two children moved to her parents’ house. The accused Neelagiri Narsaiah, who belonged to the same village, noticed her staying with her parents. Taking advantage of the fact that the victim had lost her husband, he started stalking her and tried to make advances. But the victim resisted.

In October 2011, when the victim was on her way to the field to give food to her father, Narsaiah intercepted her midway at an isolated location, gagged her mouth, dragged her into the bushes on the Musi river bed and raped her.

He then threatened her with an axe and fled from the spot. Police later arrested Narsaiah. On inquiry, he admitted to two hurt cases and two more cases of outraging modesty of women. Later a charge sheet was filed in the court.

The court, after examining the evidence and witnesses, sentenced Narsaiah to imprisonment. Narsaiah, who was out on bail, surrendered before the police after the judgement. He was then shifted to prison.

