Telangana to use new IDSP platform to monitor 33 infectious diseases  

The Minister said that the programme would be useful for Asha workers and ANMs in their battle against detecting Covid-19 at the earliest. 

Published: 06th April 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health  Minister Eatala Rajender lauded the efforts of the Central Health Ministry in initiating the module of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) into the present online Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). The Minister said that the programme would be useful for Asha workers and ANMs in their battle against detecting Covid-19 at the earliest. 

“Telangana has been using the IHIP app on a pilot basis since 2018. With this new addition, we can monitor the spread of 33 types of infections on a real-time basis,” said the Minister.The Minister  further noted that the training for this new module has already been provided to ANMs, village-level medical officers and lab technicians.

7 BANJARA HILLS COPS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
A total of seven policemen working in Banjara Hills police station were infected with Covid-19 and have since been admitted to different hospitals. Last year, 50 policemen from the same police station were hospitalised due to Covid-19. According to the police, all the officials are asymptomatic. Initially, five policemen tested positive a few days ago. Following the incident, the remaining staff underwent rapid antigen tests and two more tested positive. Senior officials said all those who had tested positive were stable and were undergoing treatment. 

