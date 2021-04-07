STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against Putta Madhu’s wife for flouting court rules

At the same time, Putta Shailaja spoke with the accused Thulasigari Srinivas though police constables escorting Srinu advised Putta Shailaja not to talk with the accused.

Published: 07th April 2021 09:27 AM

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Manthani police have registered a case against TRS leader and Manthani Municipal Corporation’s Chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of former MLA and ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, for violating court rules. She allegedly interacted with Bittu Seenu, the accused, on court premises when the latter was in Court to make a statement under Section 164 of CrPC. Based on court directions, Manthani police registered a case against her and under Section 186 (obstructing public servant while discharging their duties). The case was registered on March 26, came to light on Tuesday.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Azmeera Praveen, reserve sub-inspector of Ramagundam. According to police reports, Tulasigiri Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of Putta Madhu, and another accused Udara Lachaiah, were both accused of the murders of the High Court advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani. They were brought to the Manthani court on March 19 from Warangal jail to record a statement before the Magistrate. 

At the same time, Putta Shailaja spoke with the accused Thulasigari Srinivas though police constables escorting Srinu advised Putta Shailaja not to talk with the accused.After Udari Lachaiah gave a statement, Putta Shailaja again came to meet the accused in court and made a video call to another person to enable Bittu Seenu to speak to the caller, even though the constables objected again. Hence, the police requested to taking necessary action against her as per law. It may be recalled that the slain lawyer’s father Gattu Kishan Rao had complained against Bittu Seenu to the DGP and other officers.

