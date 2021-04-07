Mutyampeta Sugar Factory: Day after stir, ryots meet Collector

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after the protest at Jagtial, sugarcane farmers on Tuesday met the Collector and made a representation for the reopening of Mutyampeta Sugar Factory as they said they were suffering due to the factory’s closure.They requested the Collector to allocate Rs 100 crore to reopen the factory. “Before they were elected, the TRS promised that within 100 days of coming to power, the factory would be taken over and run by the government,” said the farmers. The Collector said their demands would be conveyed to the government.