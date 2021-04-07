No more TDP in Telangana Assembly as second MLA defects to TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TDP MLA from Aswaraopet (ST) Mecha Nageswara Rao is all set to join the Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday.

The TDP won two seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Sathupalle (SC) MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah had earlier switched loyalties to the TRS in March 2019.

With the second MLA too joining the TRS, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) will be formally merged with the TRS Legislature Party in the Assembly.

The TDP MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for the merger. The Speaker is expected to issue a bulletin shortly over the merger.