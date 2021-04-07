No more TDP in Telangana Assembly as second MLA defects to TRS
The TDP won two seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Sathupalle (SC) MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah had earlier switched loyalties to the TRS in March 2019
Published: 07th April 2021 06:06 PM | Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:06 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The TDP MLA from Aswaraopet (ST) Mecha Nageswara Rao is all set to join the Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday.
With the second MLA too joining the TRS, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) will be formally merged with the TRS Legislature Party in the Assembly.
The TDP MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for the merger. The Speaker is expected to issue a bulletin shortly over the merger.