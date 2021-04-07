Ryots cheer as KCR releases Godavari waters to Haldivagu

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: AMID cheers from farmers from Nizamabad and Medak districts, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday released Godavari waters from the Kondapochamma Sagar project into Haldivagu at Avusalapalli village in Wargal mandal. The waters will reach Nizamsagar project in about 10 days. Rao also released water into the Gajwel canal at Pamulaparthi village in Markook mandal of Gajwel Assembly constituency.The CM released Godavari water through a special canal into the Haldivagu, six kilometers from the Sangareddy canal. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy accompanied the CM.

The CM offered special pujas to Godavari waters and presented silk garments, turmeric and saffron. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who represents Nizamabad district, thanked the CM. Rao released 1,683 cusecs of water into Haldivagu.Earlier, priests of the Wargal Saraswati Temple welcomed the CM with chants. Public representatives present on the location termed the event historic. Godavari waters will flow into the Bandem cheruvu, Pedda cheruvu and Dharmal cheruvu in the Wargal mandal, and then to the Khan cheruvu before reaching Haldivagu. Officials said 39 check dams would be filled along the way before water enters Manjeera river.

Engineering officials said Godavari waters, after entering the Manjeera river, will travel another 22 km and enter Nizamsagar. According to the locals, the check dams on Haldivagu will cover about 14,268 acres of paddy fields, which will provide sufficient water for the crops. Officials said Godavari waters released at Pamulaparthi will reach tanks and ponds in Gajwel mandal. Locals as well as ruling party’s public representatives feel that sufficient water flow is seen in canals only during the monsoon. But now, it was possible during the summer too thanks to the Kaleshwaram project. The government, which recently diverted water from the Mallannasagar surge pool to the Kudavellivagu, filled about 40 check dams on the vagu and diverted Godavari water to the Upper Manair.