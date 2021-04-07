STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ryots cheer as KCR releases Godavari waters to Haldivagu

About 1,683 cusecs of water from Kondapochamma Sagar project was released into Haldivagu, will reach Nizamsagar project in 10 days

Published: 07th April 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pays obeisance to mighty Godavari after releasing water into Gajwel canal in Pamulaparthy village in Markook mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday. He also released

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: AMID cheers from farmers from Nizamabad and Medak districts, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday released Godavari waters from the Kondapochamma Sagar project into Haldivagu at Avusalapalli village in Wargal mandal. The waters will reach Nizamsagar project in about 10 days. Rao also released water into the Gajwel canal at Pamulaparthi village in Markook mandal of Gajwel Assembly constituency.The CM released Godavari water through a special canal into the Haldivagu, six kilometers from the Sangareddy canal. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy accompanied the CM.

The CM offered special pujas to Godavari waters and presented silk garments, turmeric and saffron. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who represents Nizamabad district, thanked the CM. Rao released 1,683 cusecs of water into Haldivagu.Earlier, priests of the Wargal Saraswati Temple welcomed the CM with chants. Public representatives present on the location termed the event historic. Godavari waters will flow into the Bandem cheruvu, Pedda cheruvu and Dharmal cheruvu in the Wargal mandal, and then to the Khan cheruvu before reaching Haldivagu. Officials said 39 check dams would be filled along the way before water enters Manjeera river. 

Engineering officials said Godavari waters, after entering the Manjeera river, will travel another 22 km and enter Nizamsagar. According to the locals, the check dams on Haldivagu will cover about 14,268 acres of paddy fields, which will provide sufficient water for the crops. Officials said Godavari waters released at Pamulaparthi will reach tanks and ponds in Gajwel mandal. Locals as well as ruling party’s public representatives feel that sufficient water flow is seen in canals only during the monsoon. But now, it was possible during the summer too thanks to the Kaleshwaram project. The government, which recently diverted water from the Mallannasagar surge pool to the Kudavellivagu, filled about 40 check dams on the vagu and diverted Godavari water to the Upper Manair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp