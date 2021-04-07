Shabbir Ali seeks Muslim cleric’s support in bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Tuesday, called on Moulana Ahasan-uddin, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Nalgonda district, urging him to extend support the Congress’ Nagarjuna Sagar byelection contestant Kunduru Jana Reddy.

In a statement, Shabbir Ali said that the Islamic cleric has assured support to the party. During their interaction, Shabbir Ali told the cleric that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting as an ‘agent’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by extending support to all the policy level decisions of the BJP. He said that KCR was deceiving Muslims with the promise of 12 per cent reservation, and showing “false and fabricated” statistics on the development of the community.

Shabbir Ali said that not even 50 per cent of the funds proposed for Muslim welfare in the Budget were not utilised. Later, the Congress leader addressed several other election campaign meetings with minority communities. “The Congress party will stand by the unemployed youth in their fight to get jobs. This is the beginning of KCR-rule’s end,” he said.