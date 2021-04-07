Telangana: Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fast track court in Nalgonda sentenced the accused in a decade-old rape case to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 50,000, on Tuesday. The case was reported at Mothkur police station in the erstwhile Nalgonda district but was later transferred to Addaguduru after Mothkur was bifurcated. The court relied on the statement of the victim and also the scientific evidence in the form of forensic reports and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

In 2011, the victim, who was 35 then, had moved into her parents’ house with her two children after she had lost her husband. The accused Neelagiri Narsaiah, noticed her staying with her parents. Taking advantage of the victim being a widow, he started stalking her and tried to make advances, which she resisted.

In October 2011, when the victim was on her way to give food to her father at his field, Narsaiah intercepted her at an isolated location, gagged her mouth, dragged her into the bushes, and raped her. He then threatened her with an axe and fled from the spot.