Telangana gives sanction of Rs 25 crore for 6-lane bridge on Tank Bund

HYDERABAD: THE State government gave administrative sanction for constructing a six-lane bridge on Tank Bund, opposite the Marriott Hotel, at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. It also allotted Rs 41 crore for fixing gates at Hussainsagar, and constructing bridges from Ranigunj at Buddha Bhavan to Graveyard Road.

Under the short term plan for 2021-22, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has issued administrative sanctions for Rs 858 crore worth of works. These works include construction of bridges, widening and remodelling of nalas, development of surplus weirs, lakes and water bodies (lakes/tanks) under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP). The stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) will also be improved under these works.

The works have been divided into 25 packages and spread across six GHMC zones, surrounding municipalities, and municipal corporations that were badly affected due to the floods last year. Additionally, Rs 95 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of the Fox Sagar surplus course channel and sluices valve to Chemical Nala, Rs 30 crore Bandlaguda cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu, Rs 25 crore for Saroornagar lake to Chaitanypuri, Rs 56.34 crore for Balakpur nala, Rs 12 crore for Afzal Sagar.

