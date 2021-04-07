STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana gives sanction of Rs 25 crore for 6-lane bridge on Tank Bund

The stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) will also be improved under these works. 

Published: 07th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government gave administrative sanction for constructing a six-lane bridge on Tank Bund, opposite the Marriott Hotel, at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. It also allotted Rs 41 crore for fixing gates at Hussainsagar, and constructing bridges from Ranigunj at Buddha Bhavan to Graveyard Road.

Under the short term plan for 2021-22, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has issued administrative sanctions for Rs 858 crore worth of works. These works include construction of bridges, widening and remodelling of nalas, development of surplus weirs, lakes and water bodies (lakes/tanks) under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP). The stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) will also be improved under these works. 

The works have been divided into 25 packages and spread across six GHMC zones, surrounding municipalities, and municipal corporations that were badly affected due to the floods last year. Additionally, Rs 95 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of the Fox Sagar surplus course channel and sluices valve to Chemical Nala, Rs 30 crore Bandlaguda cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu, Rs 25 crore for Saroornagar lake to Chaitanypuri, Rs  56.34 crore for Balakpur nala, Rs 12 crore for Afzal Sagar.

Rs 858cr worth of works
Under the short term plan for 2021-22, the MAUD has issued administrative sanctions for Rs 858 crore worth of works that include construction of bridges, widening and remodelling of nalas, among others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Tank Bund
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp