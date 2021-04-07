TS’ Rajeswara Rao named Niti Aayog Spl Secy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Secretary of the Central government K Rajeswara Rao, a Tripura-cadre IAS officer and native of Nalgonda district, has been posted as the Special Secretary of Niti Aayog. Subjects like Managing Urbanisation (Urban Development), Urban Poverty Alleviation, Skill Development, Labour and Employment, UTs etc will fall under his purview. Rajeswara Rao is a relative of former Advisor of the State government (Irrigation) R Vidyasagar Rao.

K Rajeswara Rao

Rajeswara Rao holds a Doctorate Degree in Social Sciences, M. Phil in National Security, MA in Sociology, Degree in Basic Sciences and PG in Journalism.Before this assignment, he worked as the Additional Secretary for a period of three years in the Ministry of Mines. He chaired the National Committee and drafted the National Mineral Policy. He has also dealt with the formulation and implementation of policies and legislation pertaining to mineral development and regulation, directly supervised works of the Geological Survey of India (about 3500 Geo-Scientists) and handled responsibilities of Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines.

He was Chief of National Urban Health Mission and prepared groundwork/guidelines for the launch of PM Jan Arogya Yojana in 2014 and 2016. In the span of 32 years of administrative experience, he dealt with six ministries of the Central government, namely Women and Child Development, Food Processing, Railways, Vigilance, Health and Mines. In Tripura and Andhra Pradesh, he worked in the Urban Development, Education and Social Development sectors, among others.