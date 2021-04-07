Water leaks from roof of new, Rs 25 cr bus station

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A new high-tech bus station in Khammam failed its first test when water began to leak from its roof due to rainfall here. The station was constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and was inaugurated last Friday by Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Passengers who were in the bus station when it started raining were shocked by seeing water dripping from roofing sheets near shops. Some of them expressed doubts over the quality of construction. The 30-platform station was constructed with all the latest facilities.

Surprisingly, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan had frequently monitored the construction of the station. CPM party district member Y Vikram said, “From the beginning, we had expressed doubts on the quality of construction but no one cared as important persons are behind the contract agency.” He demanded a probe into the incident and stringent action against the agency responsible.

However, TSRTC regional manager Solmon said the final finishing works of the station were going on and the water leakage incident was not a matter of concern.