STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

26-year-old woman’s body found in Telangana lake days after husband’s suicide

Police suspect Anjali jumped in the canal and died by suicide on Monday itself, when she left home. Their children and family members who were hopeful of her return are now devastated.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the suicide of Vennam Ravi Kumar, a private school teacher in Nagarjuna Sagar of Nalgonda district, his missing wife Vennam Anjali alias Ankamma's body was found in a lake connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar right Canal late on Wednesday.

Police suspect Anjali, 26, jumped in the canal and died by suicide on Monday itself, when she left home. Their children and family members who were hopeful of her return are now devastated. Ravi Kumar took the extreme step due to lockdown induced financial woes as well as family issues.

K Narsimha Rao, sub-Inspector Nagarjuna Sagar, said Anjali could have jumped in the canal on the same day itself after which the body got carried away and arrived in the lake. Locals found the body late on Wednesday evening and informed the police. Anjali’s family members were informed and they identified her. Further investigations are on, he said.

Police had earlier found her walking towards the lake in CCTV cameras, but could not spot her later.

According to police, the couple, along with their two children aged five and three, lived at Hills Colony. Ravi Kumar was working at a private school in Peddavoora town, around 23 km from Nagarjuna Sagar. Police said he taught at the school and took private tuitions at home.

During the lockdown, his job was affected and income source was cut down. Since then, the family has been suffering from a financial crisis. He was expecting that things would be normal once schools reopened, but due to the second wave, when the schools were shut again, he was very upset.

On Sunday, his wife Anjali had an argument with him over purchasing a gold chain for her, but he asked her to wait for a few more days, due to the financial crisis. The argument continued till late in the night. Meanwhile, on Monday noon, she left home along with their two children, without informing Ravi Kumar.

Ravi Kumar, who lodged a missing complaint, died by suicide on Tuesday. His final rites were completed without his wife.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Nalgonda
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp