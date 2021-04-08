26-year-old woman’s body found in Telangana lake days after husband’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the suicide of Vennam Ravi Kumar, a private school teacher in Nagarjuna Sagar of Nalgonda district, his missing wife Vennam Anjali alias Ankamma's body was found in a lake connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar right Canal late on Wednesday.

Police suspect Anjali, 26, jumped in the canal and died by suicide on Monday itself, when she left home. Their children and family members who were hopeful of her return are now devastated. Ravi Kumar took the extreme step due to lockdown induced financial woes as well as family issues.

K Narsimha Rao, sub-Inspector Nagarjuna Sagar, said Anjali could have jumped in the canal on the same day itself after which the body got carried away and arrived in the lake. Locals found the body late on Wednesday evening and informed the police. Anjali’s family members were informed and they identified her. Further investigations are on, he said.

Police had earlier found her walking towards the lake in CCTV cameras, but could not spot her later.

According to police, the couple, along with their two children aged five and three, lived at Hills Colony. Ravi Kumar was working at a private school in Peddavoora town, around 23 km from Nagarjuna Sagar. Police said he taught at the school and took private tuitions at home.

During the lockdown, his job was affected and income source was cut down. Since then, the family has been suffering from a financial crisis. He was expecting that things would be normal once schools reopened, but due to the second wave, when the schools were shut again, he was very upset.

On Sunday, his wife Anjali had an argument with him over purchasing a gold chain for her, but he asked her to wait for a few more days, due to the financial crisis. The argument continued till late in the night. Meanwhile, on Monday noon, she left home along with their two children, without informing Ravi Kumar.

Ravi Kumar, who lodged a missing complaint, died by suicide on Tuesday. His final rites were completed without his wife.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)