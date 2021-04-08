45 Adilabad villagers fall sick, officials suspect sunstroke

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Around 45 inhabitants including several children of Thumalapahalad village in Sirikonda mandal of the district have been severely affected by diarrhoea. Upon receipt of the information, District Medical and Health officials and Agency DMHO K Manohar visited the village and organised a medical camp. They treated the affected persons in the village. Health officials said the diarrhoea could be a resultant effect of sunstroke since most of those affected were children. Some of the villagers were shifted to RIMS government hospital.