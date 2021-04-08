COVID-19: Telangana HC asks govt to allow only those with negative test reports to enter state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the state government to allow only those who have RTPCR negative reports with them at the borders with other states.

The court also asked the government to run RTPCR tests on those who have already arrived in the state from outside and create containment zones if cases of COVID-19 are high in a particular region if it was not ready to impose a lockdown. It also wanted the government to organise vaccination camps at the offices of government and private companies.

These were among several directions given to the government by the High Court after a report on steps being taken to contain the viral infection was submitted as ordered two days ago.

The High Court observed that liquor shops have become a rich source of COVID-19 and that there was no control on the crowds that are thronging them as well as pubs and cinema theatres.

Pinning down the government on the half-hearted approach in limiting the spread of the infection, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the poor number of RTPCR tests done so far and asked the government to ramp it up by 70 percent as per the guidelines of the central government.

The court expressed surprise over the government's reply that it had registered 22,000 cases for violation of COVID-19 rules and guidelines while stating that the number was inadequate. The government also submitted that as many as 2,416 cases had been booked against those who did not maintain social distancing and six cases registered for spitting in public places.

The court, however, said it was not satisfied with the measures taken and wondered how the government could justify the small number of cases in which fines were imposed for violations. The government informed the court that it would complete the sero-surveillance in about six weeks. The court, while asking the government to submit another report by April 14, adjourned the case to April 19.