HC tells Nalgonda Collector to put in social service at orphanage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disciplining officials to show respect to courts, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered Nalgonda District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil to put in social service at an orphanage two hours a week for six months and asked retired district civil supplies officer P Sandhya Rani to provide food to inmates of the orphanage on Sri Rama Navami and Ugadi as punishment in a contempt of court case.

A division bench of the High Court gave the orders after the contemnors sought suspension of the order of a single judge issued in the past, which imposed Rs 2,000 costs on each of them or jail for six weeks for not implementing the court orders issued in 2016 relating to restoration of supply of rice to Parameswari Rice Mill in Warangal district for custom milling.

Patil was the Joint Collector of Warangal district at that time.The court gave the order after the mill owner filed a petition that his mill was closed down by the district administration on the grounds that there were some discrepancies in the operation of the mill. The district authorities also seized half of the stock stored at the mill and then they filed a case against owner of the mill and also stopped supply of paddy to the mill, following which the owner approached the court. But the court order was not implemented, forcing the petitioner to file a contempt petition in the High Court.

