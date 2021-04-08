STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR can’t buy democracy with currency, says Bhatti

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, speaking at a different press conference, said that voting for BJP was no different from voting for TRS. 

Published: 08th April 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the contest in the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar byelection was between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family and the residents of the constituency.Speaking at a press conference at Nidamanuru of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Vikramarka said the Congress party was viewing the election as an opportunity to uphold democracy.

“KCR cannot buy democracy with currency. With his dictatorial attitude, he is trampling upon the people. This byelection is an opportunity for the unemployed youth to teach a lesson to the State government,” he said.Claiming that the development of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency had happened only during the Congress regime, the CLP leader said that people had already made up their minds to send K Jana Reddy to the Assembly.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, speaking at a different press conference, said that voting for BJP was no different from voting for TRS. “The TRS and the BJP have deceived people by promising to provide them lakhs and crores of jobs in the State and the country, respectively. Instead, with their anti-people policies, they are pushing the State and the country into a situation where people are losing jobs even in the private sector,” the Congress leader claimed. He added that Jana Reddy’s victory in the upcoming election would serve as an eye-opener to both the State and Central governments.

