Lawyers’ murder: HC satisfied with probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ramagundam police submitted a report in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday on the progress of their investigation into the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani recently in Peddapalli district.

The Advocate General, on behalf of the police, submitted to the court that a chargesheet would be filed before May 17, by which time the mandatory 90 day period would over. The HC said it was satisfied with the progress of the investigation, while dismissing the request by Vaman Rao’s father for a copy of the report.

The AG informed the court that the police had recorded the statements of 26 of the 32 eyewitnesses, and that mobile phones and SIM cards of the accused in the case have been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, which is expected to send its report within four weeks. The police also recorded the statements of the seven accused in the case. The HC adjourned the case to April 23 for the next hearing.