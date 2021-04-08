Manual for O&M of irrigation projs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Water Resources Department will soon come out with a working manual on operation and maintenance of all the irrigation projects in the State. A workshop with all the Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers was conducted here on Wednesday on the preparation of the working manual. Special Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Rajat Kumar gave instructions on how to prepare the working manual.

Rajat Kumar said that such workshops would be conducted across the State shortly. “We will conduct 47 meetings in next ten days with officials in all the districts. Later, the working manual will be prepared,” he added.

Rajat Kumar said that the NREGS funds would be used for the repairs of the canals and around Rs 200 crore would be spent this year for the same. He recalled that the total aycut in the State was increased to 90 lakh acres this year from the 25 lakh acres in 2014. With the increase in irrigation potential, the need of the hour was operation and maintenance of the projects, he said.