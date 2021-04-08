SEC gets the ball rolling for multiple municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) started preparations for conducting elections to Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and other municipalities in the State. The SEC has issued notifications for publication of voters list and for the identification of polling booths in these civic bodies.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi, in a video conference with senior district officials on Wednesday, said the poll process had started, and the Director of Municipal Administration would act as the State Election Officer.

Objections will be received on voters lists before April 11. The list of polling booths will be announced on April 14. Apart from Warangal and Khammam, bypoll will be conducted in the lone vacant Division in GHMC. Polls will be held for Siddipet, Nakrekal, Atchampet, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities too.

Notification for W’gal in a week

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, in a preparatory meeting in Hanamkonda, said the GWMC election notification was expected within a week.