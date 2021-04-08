STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second wave gets stronger as Telangana crosses 10,000 active cases

The sharp daily rise in cases has also kept the recovery rate on the lower side, with only 245 recovering on Tuesday.

Published: 08th April 2021 10:01 AM

A nurse readies a dose of vaccine at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana crossed the 10,000 mark in terms of active cases on Wednesday. The State now has 11,617 active cases of Covid-19, after 1,914 new cases were detected on Tuesday. A day before, Monday’s tests had revealed 1,498 cases of the virus.

The impact of the second wave has been quite intense in a short span of time as the active cases rocketed from 1,900 on March 1 to 11,617 on April 7 in a matter of just 38 days, indicating how sharp the rise has been. In fact, the last time the State saw active cases above the 1,500 mark was way back on October 12, 2020.

The sharp daily rise in cases has also kept the recovery rate on the lower side, with only 245 recovering on Tuesday. Five lives were lost to the virus on the same day, taking the death toll to 1,734. Another 4,983 patients continue to be in hospitals. Across the districts, the spread of the virus is concentrated on Western and Central Telangana, with GHMC (393), Medchal (205), Nizamabad (179), Sangareddy (76), Rangareddy (169), Nirmal (104) and Karimnagar (80) seeing a high number of cases. Nizamabad went from 142 cases the previous day to 179 and is now the third-worst affected district.

Lockdown in Jagtial village until April 15

Another village has gone for voluntary lockdown in Jagtial district. Gorrepalli in Mallapur mandal announced self-lockdown up to April 15. The Karimnagar Collector issued orders that action would be taken on people for not wearing masks in public places

Comments

