Sharmila’s mother to attend Sankalpa Sabha

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila’s mother Vijayamma will attend the Sankalpa Sabha, a public meeting which will be held at Khammam, on Friday (April 9), where the former is likely to announce her new political party.

This is after Vijayamma declaring, in an open letter, that her son — Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and her daughter Sharmila don’t have differences over the latter floating a political party in Telangana. Sharmila’s loyalists are making arrangements for the meeting. It is speculated that Sharmila would announce a padayatra from this meeting.