Staff of closed private schools in Telangana to get Rs 2,000, 25 kg rice per month

HYDERABAD: Teaching and non-teaching staff working in recognised private schools, which are temporarily closed due to the second wave of COVID-19, will get Rs 2,000 in financial aid and 25 kg rice every month.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Thursday. It will benefit 1.45 lakh staff working in recognised private schools.

Applications for the financial assistance should be submitted to the district collector concerned. The teachers and other staff members should provide their bank account numbers to the officials.

The Chief Minister directed Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to prepare guidelines immediately for providing financial assistance to the staff of private schools.

The state government decided to extend the financial assistance to the staff of recognised private schools on humanitarian grounds, the Chief Minister said.