Thunderstorms forecast for the weekend in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday at isolated places across the State. On Wednesday, although the maximum temperatures across the State were 1-2 degree Celsius above normal, they were slightly lower than the maximum temperatures recorded in the past couple of weeks. Most places recorded maximum temperatures between 38-40 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD data. At 42° C, the highest temperature was record in Adilabad. In Hyderabad the maximum temperature recorded was 38.3 degrees Celsius.