Active cases rise by 15% in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 2,055 cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, Telangana’s cases have now increased to 3,18,704. On Tuesday, the State had reported 1,914 cases. The State now has around 13,362 active cases which have increased by over 15 per cent, from 11,617 cases on Tuesday.

This sharp increase is attributed to the slow recoveries in comparison with rising cases. This increase stemmed from all 33 districts. While GHMC reported the highest caseload with 398 cases, Medchal reported 214 cases, followed by Rangreddy with 174. Districts like Jagtial with 99, Karimnagar with 77 and Warangal Urban with 74 have added to the spike. It should be noted that Telangana conducted nearly 87,332 tests on the day, which is far more than what it generally tests in a single day.

While rising cases are a cause of concern, the large proportion of active case which are being hospitalised is more concerning. As of Wednesday, 5,099 individuals are in hospitals, among which 1,321 are in ICU. Seven deaths were also reported on the day.