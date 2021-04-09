STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Active cases rise by 15% in Telangana

It should be noted that Telangana conducted nearly 87,332 tests on the day, which is far more than what it generally tests in a single day.

Published: 09th April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 2,055 cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, Telangana’s cases have now increased to 3,18,704. On Tuesday, the State had reported 1,914 cases. The State now has around 13,362 active cases which have increased by over 15 per cent, from 11,617 cases on Tuesday. 

This sharp increase is attributed to the slow recoveries in comparison with rising cases. This increase stemmed from all 33 districts. While GHMC reported the highest caseload with 398 cases, Medchal reported 214 cases, followed by Rangreddy with 174. Districts like Jagtial with 99, Karimnagar with 77 and Warangal Urban with 74 have added to the spike. It should be noted that Telangana conducted nearly 87,332 tests on the day, which is far more than what it generally tests in a single day.

While rising cases are a cause of concern, the large proportion of active case which are being hospitalised is more concerning. As of Wednesday, 5,099 individuals are in hospitals, among which 1,321 are in ICU. Seven deaths were also reported on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp