After plaints of dirty water, MCK cleans up filter bed

KARIMNAGAR: For the past several days, the residents of Karimnagar city have been drawing contaminated drinking water, which is being supplied by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) via pipelines. In response to complaints, District Collector K Shashanka had directed MCK authorities to clean the filter beds before supplying water to residents.

In a press release on Thursday, Superintendent of Engineer P Kishan Rao said that the water drawn from Lower Manair Dam was filled with weed and other organic material. This is what is contaminating the water, and changing its colour, he said.

The filter bed is already being cleaned using bleaching power, alum and chlorine, he added. “Additionally, all the overhead water tanks are being cleaned with clariflocculator. The water will be tested for quality before it is supplied,” he assured residents. He further suggested that the residents boil the water before drinking it, just to be on the safe side.