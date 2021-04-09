STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 second wave to be worse than first in Telangana

The grip of the virus in Nizamabad, Nirmal and Asifabad districts appears to be strong and total.

Published: 09th April 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the second wave of Covid-19 continues to intensify in the State, it is becoming clearer by the day that it will be worse than the first one witnessed in 2020. An important indication of the same is that some districts are already seeing more number of cases on a day-to-day basis now, compared to last year.

The grip of the virus in Nizamabad, Nirmal and Asifabad districts appears to be strong and total. The data suggests that these three districts have surpassed their daily peak of 2020. The first two are also amongst the worst-hit districts in the second wave.  Telangana saw the advent of the first wave of Covid-19 end of June, which rose to its peak in the first week of September. 

The highest number of cases recorded in a day in Nizamabad last year was 153 — on August 21. This figure was breached on April 6 this year, when it recorded 179 cases.  Similarly, Nirmal saw the highest number  of 44 cases last year, on September 3. The number has more than doubled now, with 104 cases recorded on April 6. Asifabad recorded a high of 41 cases this year on April 7, as against 30 recorded on September 9 last year. 

Medchal, Ranagreddy too nearing 2020 peak

Districts like Medchal, Ranagreddy and even Jagtial are nearing their peaks from 2020. Medchal, for instance, has reported over 200 cases in the last two days, similar to last year.To meet the challenge, the State government is ramping up testing across the State, leading to better detection of positive cases than before. Nationally, the day-wise case load has already surpassed the peak in 2020.

