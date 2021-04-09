STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid test mandatory to meet Collector

On Thursday, as many as 115 people came to the Collectorate. Initially, not all of them agreed to be tested.

Covid test

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The Medak district administration made it mandatory that those who want to meet the Collector have to undergo a Covid test. This is being implemented from Thursday onwards.The decision was taken as many people from different parts of the district come to meet the Collector and other senior officials at the Collectorate.

On Thursday, as many as 115 people came to the Collectorate. Initially, not all of them agreed to be tested. However, they were told that they would be allowed to meet the Collector and other officials only if tests are done, after which every visitor agreed to get tested. Of the 115 people, three tested positive. District Medical Health Officer Venkateshwar Rao said the decision was taken due to lack of awareness among those who come to the Collectorate. 

