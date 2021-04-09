Covid positive TRS MLA a super-spreader, says Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has accused Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy of being a Covid-19 super-spreader in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. The Opposition party has also lodged a complaint with Nalgonda district officials to “deport” Jeevan Reddy and his aides from Nagarjuna Sagar.

AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, who is also in-charge of the Madugulapally mandal of Congress in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, alleged that 15 followers of Jeevan Reddy had tested positive for Covid-19. Despite this, they had been going around, campaigning across the constituency. In a statement, Sampath said, “There is a possibility these people infecting the whole mandal as they are violating containment protocols.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao staged a protest in front of Tripuraram police station. He wanted police to act against TRS MLA B Shankar Naik for allegedly forcing tribals to swear on Sevalal Maharaj to vote for TRS.