Officials told to prepare guidelines for uplift of schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on Education, which met here on Thursday, directed the officials to prepare guidelines to implement the new scheme announced by the State government to improve basic amenities in schools.The scheme to provide basic amenities in government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore was announced in the State Budget. An amount of Rs 2,000 crore was allocated in the 2021-22 Budget.

Cabinet sub-committee members KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod attended the meeting. The Ministers said that construction of additional classrooms and new buildings would be taken up as part of the new scheme. Drinking water and digital classrooms too would be provided in the schools. The Ministers asked the officials to prepared guidelines for the scheme, so that they would be placed before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his ratification.

The sub-committee opined that since the formation of Telangana State, the government had focused on the development of the education sector and had taken up several measures to provide quality education. The government has already launched English medium Gurukula schools for SC, ST, BC and Minority communities, they said. Special Chief Secretary for Education Chitra Ramachandran and Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao were present at the meeting.