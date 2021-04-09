STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One of Hyderabad's busiest commercial areas goes into self-imposed semi-lockdown

Published: 09th April 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:15 PM

Shops at Begum Bazar

Shops at Begum Bazar remain closed in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Faced with a rising number of Covid-19 cases, Begum Bazar, one of the busiest commercial areas of Hyderabad, has gone into a self-imposed semi-lockdown. The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants’ Association, on Thursday, asked its members to change working hours from 9 am to 5 pm in the wake of about 100 people in the area testing positive over the last few weeks. Previously, activity in the area would start at 11 am and go on till 9 pm.

Association general secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta urged all members to maintain social distance and ensure it is practised by customers as well. His press note said, “Please ensure 100% mask compliance amongst yourselves. In case customers don’t wear masks, request them to do so or provide them with one. Every shop must also place a sanitiser outside so that hand hygiene can be maintained,” added Gupta.

“These steps have been put in place so that the lives of the traders, their families and customers remain safe. No death has been reported yet, but the way cases are surpassing last year’s count is not a good sign,” said Gupta.  In June, 2020 too, Begum Bazar had gone into a self-imposed lockdown as cases rose.

