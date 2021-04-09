Powerloom investors call off strike

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla power loom investors (asamulu) and workers called off their strike and resumed Bathukamma saree production on Thursday. They had launched the protest about 10 days ago, demanding that the State government increase saree production rates.

A discussion between the asamulus and master weavers went well on Wednesday night, with the latter agreeing to increase charges of production by Rs1 per metre of cloth. The workers’ charges have also been increased by 0.25 paisa per metre of cloth.

According to the Handlooms and Textiles Department, orders for around 225 designs have been placed with power loom units through Max societies and SSI units.