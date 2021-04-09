STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions in place on visitors to civic agencies

The water board also appealed to the citizens not to come to the office considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 cases keep rising in the city, the head offices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage (HMWS&SB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) imposed restrictions on visitors coming to these offices. Private security agencies managing these offices have been strictly told not to allow visitors into the premises, except during visiting hours.

The GHMC head office located on Tank Bund road is under the Covid grip. As more than 15 employees working in different wings of GHMC tested positive a few days ago, the corporation has already put restrictions on visitors coming to the headquarters. Now, the visitors will not be allowed to meet the officials at the head office. If they have any complaints or appeals, they should be made through the My-GHMC app, or the application should be handed over at the grievance cell located at the entrance of the office building during the visiting hours.

Similarly, no visitors are being allowed into HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad. If they have any grievances, they are being asked to dial customer care number 155313, which works round the clock, or through online or twitter or any other social media. If citizens have to give a written complaint, there is a centralised section on the ground floor where they can submit the applications.

The water board also appealed to the citizens not to come to the office considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.Visitors are also not being allowed to enter the HMDA office in Ameerpet after three staff members in town planning section tested positive. However, one person at any given time would be allowed into town planning grievances section between 3 pm and 5 pm.

