Sharmila’s public meet today, cops want Covid rules followed

KHAMMAM: YS Sharmila’s ‘grand’ public meeting is scheduled for April 9 in Khammam. However, as the politico’s supporters are busy mobilising people for the meeting, the police have categorically directed the organisers to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

Sharmila, the daughter of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, decided to step into active politics a few months ago. She wanted to establish a new political party in Telangana, and as part of the same, she had met leaders from nine erstwhile districts in Hyderabad earlier. She had then called for a massive public meeting in Khammam by the name of ‘Sankalpa Sabha’, wherein she was supposed to announce the launch of her new party.

According to her close aides, Sharmila will raise the issues faced by turmeric farmers, podu land row, and the need for minimum support price for all crops, in the meeting on Friday. The meeting’s objective also includes analysing people’s response to the establishment of the new party. YS Vijayamma is also set to participate in the meeting, according to a source.

The police, however, have served notices on the organisers of the meeting, directing them to follow Covid-19 rules, including social distancing, wearing masks, using sanitisers, and permitting minimum number of participants. Khammam ACP Anjaneyulu said, “If we detect any violation of Covid-19 norms, stringent action would be initiated against the organisers.”

Speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday, Sharmila’s aide Konda Raghava Reddy said that Friday’s meeting would involve interacting with the public and raising farmers’ issues. He said that the name of the party would be announced only on July 8 at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, on the eve of YSR’s birth anniversary. He assured that they would follow Covid-19 guidelines.