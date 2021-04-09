T-Fiber to cover every Telangana village by August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed officials to expand the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all municipalities across the State. As part of the project expansion, the Minister asked the officials to conduct a survey in GHMC limits and submit a report to him at the earliest, during a meeting at T-Hub where he inquired about the work status of the project.

At the meeting, officials informed the Minister that by August, every village will be extended fibre connectivity and works will be executed accordingly. The Minister instructed the officials to commence the exercise of extending fibre connectivity to 30,000 government offices on a priority basis from June.As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, all Rythu Vedikas should be extended fibre connectivity, the Minister told the officials, adding that this would enable the farmers access internet services.

Officials informed him that connectivity had been extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project. The Minister further wanted the officials to consider examining broadband connectivity as a utility and work out a mechanism to extend connectivity to each household in all the towns across the State. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy and T-Fiber MD Sujai Karampuri were present at the meeting.