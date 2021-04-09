STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

T-Fiber to cover every Telangana village by August

At the meeting, officials informed the Minister that by August, every village will be extended fibre connectivity and works will be executed accordingly.

Published: 09th April 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at a Cabinet sub- committee meeting on Thursday in Hyderabad

IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at a Cabinet sub- committee meeting on Thursday in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed officials to expand the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all municipalities across the State. As part of the project expansion, the Minister asked the officials to conduct a survey in GHMC limits and submit a report to him at the earliest, during a meeting at T-Hub where he inquired about the work status of the project.   

At the meeting, officials informed the Minister that by August, every village will be extended fibre connectivity and works will be executed accordingly. The Minister instructed the officials to commence the exercise of extending fibre connectivity to 30,000 government offices on a priority basis from June.As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, all Rythu Vedikas should be extended fibre connectivity, the Minister told the  officials, adding that this would enable the farmers access internet services.

Officials informed him that connectivity had been extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project. The Minister further wanted the officials to consider examining broadband connectivity as a utility and work out a mechanism to extend connectivity to each household in all the towns across the State. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy and T-Fiber MD Sujai Karampuri were present at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T-Fiber Telangana
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp