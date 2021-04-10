3-yr-old dies after father makes kids consume pesticide-laced soft drink

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 28-year-old man, Mangali Sivakumar, tried to end his life by drinking a soft drink laced with pesticide and made his two daughters drink it as well. While Sivakumar’s 3-year-old daughter Navyasree died, he, along with 5-year-old Siri, are in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday night.

A file photo of Sivakumar

with his kids

According to Sadashivpet police, Sivakumar hailed from Atmakur village and married a girl from Hyderabad seven years ago. His wife had been staying with her mother due to differences with Sivakumar. On Thursday, Sivakumar went to his mother-in-law’s house and asked his wife to return to the village. When his wife refused, he returned to Atmakur with his two children. However, villagers in the evening spotted him with a bottle of pesticide and liquor. They rebuked him and sent him home.

At home, he fed his daughters a soft drink laced with pesticide and drank it as well. After villager’s found the bodies, they shifted them to Sangareddy Government Hospital. While the 3-year-old girl died, doctors advised that the other two be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, Sivakumar’s relatives rushed them to a private hospital in Sangareddy.