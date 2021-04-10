STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3-yr-old dies after father makes kids consume pesticide-laced soft drink

However, villagers in the evening spotted him with a bottle of pesticide and liquor.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Sivakumar with his kids

A file photo of Sivakumar with his kids

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 28-year-old man, Mangali Sivakumar, tried to end his life by drinking a soft drink laced with pesticide and made his two daughters drink it as well. While Sivakumar’s 3-year-old daughter Navyasree died, he, along with 5-year-old Siri, are in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday night. 

A file photo of Sivakumar
with his kids

According to Sadashivpet police, Sivakumar hailed from Atmakur village and married a girl from Hyderabad seven years ago. His wife had been staying with her mother due to differences with Sivakumar. On Thursday, Sivakumar went to his mother-in-law’s house and asked his wife to return to the village. When his wife refused, he returned to Atmakur with his two children. However, villagers in the evening spotted him with a bottle of pesticide and liquor. They rebuked him and sent him home.

At home, he fed his daughters a soft drink laced with pesticide and drank it as well. After villager’s found the bodies, they shifted them to Sangareddy Government Hospital. While the 3-year-old girl died, doctors advised that the other two be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, Sivakumar’s relatives rushed them to a private hospital in Sangareddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pesticide
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp