Air Chief Marshal presides over function at CDM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 159 tri-services officers including officers from friendly foreign countries successfully completed the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad on Friday. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, presided over the valedictory function. These officers will soon be taking up challenging command and staff assignments in the Armed Forces of their respective countries.

The international participants included 12 officers from neighbouring countries such as, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Participant officers were awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).