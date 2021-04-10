Alone in car? Wear a mask or face charges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underlining a Delhi High Court judgement, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, on Friday, said that it is mandatory for people to wear masks even if they are driving their car alone, with no passengers. He added that the police will register cases against violators of this rule. Meanwhile, DGP M Mahender Reddy held a meeting with all Commissioners of Police, DSPs and other officers through a video conference. Range DIGs, Zonal IGPs and ADG (Law & Order) also took part in the meeting.

Mahender Reddy directed police officers across the state to coordinate with stakeholders in local communities including Resident Welfare Associations, Village/Ward officials and ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols. Owners of various commercial establishments including malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, kirana shops, petrol pumps etc have been directed not to allow the entry of people without masks,” police officials said. The concerned establishments shall not serve customers who aren’t wearing masks.

All cops told to get vax

The DGP has directed police personnel including homeguards across the State to take Covid vaccine in case they haven’t already done so. DSPs and Commissioners of Police have been directed to take up a special drive to identify police personnel who have not yet taken the vaccine and coordinate with officials of the Health Department. The Police Department aims to achieve 95 per cent vaccination in the next one week. Special Police Units including Telangana State Special Police, training institutions, CID, Intelligence, Greyhounds and Octopus have also been directed to get vaccinated.