Gokaldas Exports to start operations in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gokaldas Exports, a well-known manufacturer and exporter of ready-made garments from India, will soon start its operations at the Sircilla Textile Park in Telangana. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday between the company representatives and officials from the Department of Industry, in the presence of Industries and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao.

The development comes close on the heels of an announcement by Korean garment maker Youngone that it will start manufacturing ready-made garments within the next six months from its plants located at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

Gokaldas Exports Managing Director Sumir Hinduja briefed the Minister on their investment plans in their State. He said that the company would provide direct employment to around 1,100 people, of which 75 per cent will be women. To this end, the company, in collaboration with the Telangana government, will provide necessary skill development training for women in Sircilla and surrounding villages.

Hinduja also said that his company has been in the apparel sector for over four decades and has a wide range of operations. He said that the company decided to start its operations in Telangana due to the State government’s investment-friendly policies.

He added that the company supplied garments to many well-known international brands and that those manufactured at its plants in Sircilla will be supplied to leading brands in the US and Europe. Expressing happiness at the development, Rama Rao said that the Telangana government has made the textile sector one of its main priorities and that it was undertaking a number of programmes to support it’s growth, including the creation of necessary infrastructure as well as skill development programmes.

The Minister said that the textile industry in the State has so far been limited to textile manufacturing, but has now grown to include ready-made garments as well. He expressed hope that more apparel companies would come forward to start their operations in Telangana.