IMD alerts Telangana: Brace yourself for thundershowers 

Published: 10th April 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the pleasant weather at Necklace Road after a spell of light rains in Hyderabad on Friday evening | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecast on Friday that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in different parts of the State in the next four days. 

On Friday, light rainfall was recorded in a handful of places across Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, and Hyderabad districts. The maximum temperatures dropped below normal across most places in the State and in some places the drop was considerable. 

Ramachandrapuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, recorded 24.8 mm rainfall. Parts of the I-T corridor recorded rainfall less than 10mm. In Hanamakonda and Ramagundam, the maximum temperatures dropped by 4 degree Celsius below normal and were recorded at 34.5 degree Celsius and 35.2 degree Celsius respectively. In Hyderabad, it was 36.8 degree Celsius, a drop of around 1 degree Celsius was recorded. 

The chances of the thunderstorms occurring are very likely in the next two days in  Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Asifabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Sircilla, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad. The following two days will witness thunderstorms at isolated places in all districts, according to IMD. 

Max temperature drops at many places
