KT Rama Rao to visit Warangal on April 12

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and ribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, on Friday,  reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works in the city.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Warangal on April 12, just before the release of the notification for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls.  

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and ribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, on Friday,  reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works in the city. They said that the MAUD Minister would lay the foundation for a series of development projects in the city, including  night shelters and Vaikuntadhamams, distribute pattas to the poor and inaugurate 2BHK houses. 

On the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that the State government had spent `1,000 crore to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to all households under Mission Bhagiratha in Warangal, and that the GWMC was working towards the implementation of free drinking water supply to the city from Ugadi. He directed officials to ensure tap connections to all households in slum areas in the tri-cities, and discussed the route map for KTR’s visit in the city. 

