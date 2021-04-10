N’bad-Maha border villages on high alert

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The number of Covid cases in Nizamabad villages bordering Maharashtra are rising by the day. The Medical and Health Department officials are on high alert, and are monitoring the situation. Checkposts have been set up along the border, and only those people, who have submitted a negative RT-PCR test result, are permitted to enter Nizamabad from Maharashtra.

At a check post in Salura, several people were sent back to Maharashtra, as they had not undergone Covid tests. Meanwhile, villages in Bodhan and Madnoor mandals continue to be under a self-imposed lockdown. A tribal hamlet, Shabdipur thanda, is also strictly implementing Covid norms. On Friday, another village called Sangem went into a 15-day self-imposed lockdown, after the Gram Panchayat passed a resolution to this effect