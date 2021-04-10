STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Paddy cultivation up by 238%, Telangana awaits bumper harvest

According to State Agriculture Department’s weekly report released on March 24, paddy was sown in 52,78,636 acres as against the season normal of 22,19,326 acres.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to register a new high in foodgrain production as the paddy area covered in 2020-21 Yasangi (Rabi) season is 237.85 per cent higher than the season normal. According to State Agriculture Department’s weekly report released on March 24, paddy was sown in 52,78,636 acres as against the season normal of 22,19,326 acres.

With the construction of irrigation projects and filling the minor irrigation tanks with river waters, the total cultivable area in the State has been increasing season after the season. In the present Rabi, the season normal area of all the coarse grains is 4,93,283 acres. But the area sown is 6,10,782 acres, a 123.82 per cent increase compared to the seasonal normal.  

It may be recalled that the normal area of paddy cultivation in Kharif was 27,25,058 acres. In Kharif 2020, it was 53,33,477 acres, 196 per cent higher than the normal area. In all, paddy was cultivated in 1.06 crore acres in Kharif and Rabi seasons this year. The total paddy production, both Kharif and Rabi put together, is estimated to be around 2.37 crore tonnes. 

In Kharif 2020, the paddy production was 1.32 crore tonnes. The expected paddy production in Rabi is 1.32 crore tonnes. According to State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, during the last six years from 2014-15 to 2020-21 (till Kharif 2020), the Civil Supplies Corporation purchased 3.93 crore tonnes of paddy worth around Rs 68,000 crore. 

The Corporation purchased 48.85 lakh tonnes of paddy in Kharif 2020 and it is planning to purchase around 80 lakh to 90 lakh tonnes of Rabi paddy. In both the seasons, the Corporation is expected to purchase nearly 1.40 crore tonnes of paddy.With the paddy production increasing year after year, the State government planned to construct new godowns for paddy storage. The State government will identify vacant lands and hand over them to the Central Warehousing Corporation for constructing new godowns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Paddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp