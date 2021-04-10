Paddy cultivation up by 238%, Telangana awaits bumper harvest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to register a new high in foodgrain production as the paddy area covered in 2020-21 Yasangi (Rabi) season is 237.85 per cent higher than the season normal. According to State Agriculture Department’s weekly report released on March 24, paddy was sown in 52,78,636 acres as against the season normal of 22,19,326 acres.

With the construction of irrigation projects and filling the minor irrigation tanks with river waters, the total cultivable area in the State has been increasing season after the season. In the present Rabi, the season normal area of all the coarse grains is 4,93,283 acres. But the area sown is 6,10,782 acres, a 123.82 per cent increase compared to the seasonal normal.

It may be recalled that the normal area of paddy cultivation in Kharif was 27,25,058 acres. In Kharif 2020, it was 53,33,477 acres, 196 per cent higher than the normal area. In all, paddy was cultivated in 1.06 crore acres in Kharif and Rabi seasons this year. The total paddy production, both Kharif and Rabi put together, is estimated to be around 2.37 crore tonnes.

In Kharif 2020, the paddy production was 1.32 crore tonnes. The expected paddy production in Rabi is 1.32 crore tonnes. According to State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, during the last six years from 2014-15 to 2020-21 (till Kharif 2020), the Civil Supplies Corporation purchased 3.93 crore tonnes of paddy worth around Rs 68,000 crore.

The Corporation purchased 48.85 lakh tonnes of paddy in Kharif 2020 and it is planning to purchase around 80 lakh to 90 lakh tonnes of Rabi paddy. In both the seasons, the Corporation is expected to purchase nearly 1.40 crore tonnes of paddy.With the paddy production increasing year after year, the State government planned to construct new godowns for paddy storage. The State government will identify vacant lands and hand over them to the Central Warehousing Corporation for constructing new godowns.