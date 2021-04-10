STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR denies claims of crowding

It has also electrified nearly 750 track km and transported 63,393 tonnes of essential commodities.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR GM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE South Central Railways (SCR), on Friday, clarified that it was doing its best to ensure there was no overcrowding in all the stations and junctions, in the light of the second wave of Covid-19.General Manager of SCR Gajanan Mallya stated that 180 reserved trains were running every day on an average, and that all requisite precautions and Covid-19 protocols were being followed. “We urge the passengers not to believe and spread rumours of overcrowding on social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SCR has undertaken several infrastructural projects and maintenance works amid the pandemic, as footfall is on the lower side. It has completed the construction of new lines that are 42.5 km long. This includes Manoharabad-Gajwel (31 km) and Jaklair-Makthal (11.5 km).Doubling of lines was undertaken on the Gollapalli- Shadnagar line for 30.2 km, Chigicherla-Zangalpalle for 10.7 km, Falaknuma-Umdanagar for 14 km, amongst other crucial lines.SCR officials further said that they have built RUBs and ROBs to eliminate nearly 81 manned crossings. It has also electrified nearly 750 track km and transported 63,393 tonnes of essential commodities.

