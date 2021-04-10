Telangana vaccinates over one lakh people in a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After months of grappling with vaccine hesitancy, Telangana achieved the feat of vaccinating 1,02,886 individuals against Covid-19 in a single day. Amongst those vaccinated, 96,385 individuals received their first dose, while the remaining 6,501 got their second dose. With this, the State has vaccinated 14,99,801 individuals with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Telangana now has vaccine centres even at the PHC level to cater to the rural population. Earlier, people in many villages had to travel several kilometres to get vaccinated. On April 8, when Telangana had vaccinated 1.02 lakh individuals, officials had operated 1,193 vaccination centres as against 1,181 centres on the previous day.

The State has also asked local PHCs to designate one day of the week to a cluster of villages so that nobody is turned away. “We have asked ASHA workers and ANMs to coordinate with village heads, and designate one day of the week to a cluster of villages. This is being done so that inconvenience and uncertainty are minimised. This will help more people get to vaccine centres,” said Dr GS Rao, Director of Health. He further said, “The rise in number of vaccinations shows that the public in the State is aware of detection of Covid-19 and protection against it.”

In one month, State sees 16-time increase in cases

Telangana reported 2,478 Covid cases on Thursday. The State has witnessed a 16-time increase in daily caseload in just a month’s time. It was only on March 9 that its recorded 142 cases in a day. With this, active cases stand at 15,472. Five deaths were reported on Thursday