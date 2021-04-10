Tribals seek pattas for podu lands

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal farmers in Kondapelli village of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district have been agitating for the past two days, demanding that the State government issue them pattas. The villagers said that they have been cultivating forest lands under the Forest Rights Act for decades and that forest officials were forcefully taking the lands away from them. They added that they would continue the agitation till the issue is resolved.