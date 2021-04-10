Uttam Kumar Reddy wants four TRS MLAs expelled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that the four ruling party MLAs, who are involved in a drug peddling racket according to the Bengaluru police, be expelled from the Telangana Assembly. He alleged that the TRS was trying to ensure that they were off the hook by reaching out to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is its covert friend. “The TRS leaders are diversifying into the drug business too. Until recently, they were only dabbling in sand smuggling, encroaching lands and so on,” he said.