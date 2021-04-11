STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister appeals to ryots to increase prodn of red gram, cotton, oil seeds

In all, 22 lakh quintals of certified seeds of various crops to raise in 90 lakh acres in Kharif will be made available. The seeds will be available in the market by May 15.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the bumper paddy production and lack of space in godowns in the State, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday appealed to farmers to increase the cultivation of red gram, cotton and oil seeds.

At a video conference with district Agriculture officials, the Minister said the increased targets were cultivation of red gram in 20 lakh acres and cotton in 75 lakh acres in the ensuing Kharif. He said cultivable area in the State had been increasing due to pro-farmer polices. He directed officials to keep ready 170 lakh quality cotton seed packets to encourage the cultivation of cotton. Over 80,000 quintals of red gram seed too will be made available to farmers. 

In all, 22 lakh quintals of certified seeds of various crops to raise in 90 lakh acres in Kharif will be made available. The seeds will be available in the market by May 15. Task force teams will be constituted to check the spread of fake cotton seeds, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp