Bandi condemns crackdown on Adilabad BJP’s stir

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday condemned the police foiling a hunger strike organised by his party at Adilabad in support of the tribals seeking pattas for podu lands.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday condemned the police foiling a hunger strike organised by his party at Adilabad in support of the tribals seeking pattas for podu lands. He alleged that BJP leaders like Palvai Harish and others were injured in the police clampdown. In a statement, Sanjay said that the BJP had launched a hunger strike for farmers at Kondapalli village of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, and that it had been foiled at midnight.

“Palvai Harish’s ribs were fractured during the police’s surprise clampdown against BJP cadre. On the one hand, the State government is confiscating the lands of tribals, and on the other, they are attacking BJP cadre who were protesting peacefully,” he said.

‘Sharmila’s speech prepared at behest of KCR’

Addressing a press conference, former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar said, “Even to this date, several bureaucrats and ministers in the TRS government are still attending court hearings. Is this the Rajanna Rajyam that Sharmila wants?” “According to reliable sources, KCR’s aide appreciated Sharmila’s speech. The whole speech was prepared at the behest of the CM,” he added.

