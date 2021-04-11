STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP promises moon & more in Sagar manifesto

Party tries to woo farmers, unemployed youth & tribals; says it will convert Haliya mandal into revenue division

Published: 11th April 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:52 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to set up an industrial corridor and water aerodrome at Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, in its byelection manifesto, if their candidate wins. Union Minister for State of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy released the manifesto at Haliya on Saturday. Kishan also promised to convert Haliya mandal into a revenue division if the BJP wins.

MoS G Kishan Reddy, MLA M Raghunandan Rao and BJP Nagarjuna Sagar contestant
Panugothu Ravi Kumar have lunch at a tribal’s residence at Haliya on Saturday

He termed the Congress’ K Jana Reddy an “outdated candidate.” The saffron party has also made several promises to woo farmers, unemployed youth, students, tribals, Dalits, women, and the business community. It has promised to develop tourism in Nagarjuna Sagar by constructing “sea airport” (water aerodrome), hotels, and food courts to create jobs.

The BJP has also said minerals from Krishnapatti (Krishna river basin) would be mined by the National Mineral Development Corporation. Speaking after releasing the election manifesto, Kishan said the TRS government had done nothing for developing Nagarjuna Sagar in the past seven years.

“Tandas were converted into Gram Panchayats but no funds were allocated to carry out developmental activities. We will provide funds for the development of Gram Panchayats and Municipalities under the 15th Planning Commission.

For the welfare of farmers, we will set up food processing clusters through The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR),” Kishan said. Irrigation projects in the constituency were still incomplete because TRS and Congress had neglected Nagarjuna Sagar, he said. “Uttam and Jana Reddy should answer why people should vote for Congress, which is a B-Team of TRS party,” Kishan said.

